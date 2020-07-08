5308 Beverly Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautifully Renovated Brownspoint Home - Property Id: 167694



Beautifully renovated 4 bed / 2.5 bath home in sought after Brownspoint, NE Tacoma w/ mountain view & partial sound view from Mstr Bedroom. Offers rare lot w/ RV parking & oversized 2 car garage w/ cabinets for storage.



Great room concept boasting new island kitchen w/ designer touches throughout home. 2 fireplaces & washer/dryer also included.



Some updates include:

New roof, windows, appliances, furnace, paint, flooring, cabinets, quartz counters, fixtures and trim.



You'll love this community! Surrounded by million dollar view homes and located in award winning school district, near beaches & fine dining. Just block from brand new Brownspoint Elementary, Seabury private schools & near Center at Norpoint w/ pool, water park & BP lighthouse.



Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to make this your new home!



*F/L/D required to move in. (Payment arrangements available for deposit) $45 credit check for each applicant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167694p

No Pets Allowed



