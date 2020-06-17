Amenities
Features:
5302 S Pine St #B, Tacoma 98409
Duplex - Bottom Unit
1,412 SqFt
3 Bedroom
1.75 Bathroom
Bonus Room
Master suite with full bath
Granite Counter Top
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Pane Vinyl Windows
Carpet/Tile Floor Throughout
1 Car Detached Garage
Quality you won't find in any other rental!!
Information
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1,600/mo
Deposit: $1,250
Prepaid Utilities Included in rent: Water/Electricity/Sewer/Garbage
Move In: Deposit, 1st Month Rent and 1st Month Prepaid Utilities
Term: 6-12 month lease, determined by landlord
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included
Pet: Pets less than 25lbs okay w/ applicable monthly pet rent ($25/mo/pet) & $200 one-time fee per pet - *deposit/rent many very depending on breed*
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com
Available: Immediately - Contact for showing appointments
Apply Online Today at: http://micamanagement.managebuilding.com