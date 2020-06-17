All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 5302 S Pine St #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
5302 S Pine St #B
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

5302 S Pine St #B

5302 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5302 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Features:
5302 S Pine St #B, Tacoma 98409
Duplex - Bottom Unit
1,412 SqFt
3 Bedroom
1.75 Bathroom
Bonus Room
Master suite with full bath
Granite Counter Top
Stainless Steel Appliances
Double Pane Vinyl Windows
Carpet/Tile Floor Throughout
1 Car Detached Garage
Quality you won't find in any other rental!!

Information

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1,600/mo
Deposit: $1,250
Prepaid Utilities Included in rent: Water/Electricity/Sewer/Garbage
Move In: Deposit, 1st Month Rent and 1st Month Prepaid Utilities
Term: 6-12 month lease, determined by landlord
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only, appliance not included
Pet: Pets less than 25lbs okay w/ applicable monthly pet rent ($25/mo/pet) & $200 one-time fee per pet - *deposit/rent many very depending on breed*
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com
Available: Immediately - Contact for showing appointments
Apply Online Today at: http://micamanagement.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 S Pine St #B have any available units?
5302 S Pine St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 S Pine St #B have?
Some of 5302 S Pine St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 S Pine St #B currently offering any rent specials?
5302 S Pine St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 S Pine St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 S Pine St #B is pet friendly.
Does 5302 S Pine St #B offer parking?
Yes, 5302 S Pine St #B offers parking.
Does 5302 S Pine St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5302 S Pine St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 S Pine St #B have a pool?
No, 5302 S Pine St #B does not have a pool.
Does 5302 S Pine St #B have accessible units?
No, 5302 S Pine St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 S Pine St #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 S Pine St #B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus