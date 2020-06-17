All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:44 AM

523 South 49th Street

523 South 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 South 49th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Freshly remodeled home in a nice friendly Tacoma neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath welcomes you and your family. Close by restaurants, schools, shopping mall, casino, I-5 freeway, and only 15 minutes away from the JBLM base. It has a spacious living and dining areas and the kitchen, all open concept as soon as you walk in. The entire house has high ceilings, new luxury vinyl planking and new carpets throughout, fresh paint, new roof, new double pane windows, new bathroom, and new kitchen cabinets, quartz, tile surround in the bath and kitchen backsplash, all new stainless-steel appliances. The 3rd bedroom is the entire attic top floor. The 2nd bedroom downstairs has 2 closets. Washer and dryer room with full appliances are right off the kitchen going to the back deck. The deck offers can have a BBQ area and guests to entertain.
While this home does not have car garage, it offers friendly street parking that are plentiful, as well as the car pad for at least 2 cars in the back of the house shown in pictures, as part of the property. We are pet friendly, dogs and cats allowed with prior screening and approval. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities. We are looking for a serious clean qualified tenant who will take care of this place as their own and hopefully we can extend the lease to you after 12 months if you desire and qualify after annual inspections.
Disclosure: Owners live locally. If you are talking to someone other than Grace Y. about this property, it might be a scam. Always verify who you are talking to before sending any of your personal information to and or money.

Minimum requirements are:
MOVE IN COST: First, last month’s rent and security deposit. $1795 x3
Combined Household Gross Income must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. Debt to income ratio will be considered
Credit score no less than 600. If the score is below 500, will result in automatic denial
No prior eviction records
No late payments in the past 12 months
Must pass background and credit check
INQUIRE FOR FULL REQUIREMENTS PRIOR to SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 South 49th Street have any available units?
523 South 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 South 49th Street have?
Some of 523 South 49th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 South 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 South 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 South 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 South 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 523 South 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 South 49th Street offers parking.
Does 523 South 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 South 49th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 South 49th Street have a pool?
No, 523 South 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 South 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 South 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 South 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 South 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

