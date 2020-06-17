523 South 49th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Freshly remodeled home in a nice friendly Tacoma neighborhood with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath welcomes you and your family. Close by restaurants, schools, shopping mall, casino, I-5 freeway, and only 15 minutes away from the JBLM base. It has a spacious living and dining areas and the kitchen, all open concept as soon as you walk in. The entire house has high ceilings, new luxury vinyl planking and new carpets throughout, fresh paint, new roof, new double pane windows, new bathroom, and new kitchen cabinets, quartz, tile surround in the bath and kitchen backsplash, all new stainless-steel appliances. The 3rd bedroom is the entire attic top floor. The 2nd bedroom downstairs has 2 closets. Washer and dryer room with full appliances are right off the kitchen going to the back deck. The deck offers can have a BBQ area and guests to entertain.

While this home does not have car garage, it offers friendly street parking that are plentiful, as well as the car pad for at least 2 cars in the back of the house shown in pictures, as part of the property. We are pet friendly, dogs and cats allowed with prior screening and approval. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities. We are looking for a serious clean qualified tenant who will take care of this place as their own and hopefully we can extend the lease to you after 12 months if you desire and qualify after annual inspections.

Disclosure: Owners live locally. If you are talking to someone other than Grace Y. about this property, it might be a scam. Always verify who you are talking to before sending any of your personal information to and or money.



Minimum requirements are:

MOVE IN COST: First, last month’s rent and security deposit. $1795 x3

Combined Household Gross Income must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. Debt to income ratio will be considered

Credit score no less than 600. If the score is below 500, will result in automatic denial

No prior eviction records

No late payments in the past 12 months

Must pass background and credit check

INQUIRE FOR FULL REQUIREMENTS PRIOR to SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.