Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5222 South I St Available 10/27/19 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Home in Tacoma! - Address: 5222 S. I. Street, Tacoma, WA 98408



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 2

Addition Room(s): Unfinished Basement

Bathroom(s): 1

Parking: 1 Car Detached Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 944

Heating: Baseboard: Electric

Cooling: No Air Conditioning / No Cooling

Floor(s): Carpet

Washer and Dryer: Yes w/Utility Sink

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. October 27th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $1,495.00

Deposit: $1,450.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Community Features:

- Beautiful neighborhood

- Shopping and Gas Stations Nearby

- Easy Highway access to I-5

- Wapato Park minutes away

- Tacoma Mall approx. 6 minutes

- Commencement Bay approx. 12 minutes

- Point Defiance Zoo & Park/Beach approx. 20 minutes

- JBLM approx. 12 minutes via I-5 N.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 50lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renters insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- The unfinished basement does collect standing water at times and is recommended not to put boxes or personal items on the floor.



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.

- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode

- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/

Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.

Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE5156869)