Tacoma, WA
517 E 49th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 E 49th St

517 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 East 49th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
RENT CUT $100 / MONTH ...just in time for Christmas!! Like New Family Home - CUTE little family home!
This 3 bdrm / 2 1/4 bathroom home is in a newer, quiet Tacoma neighborhood and is READY FOR YOU NOW!
MAIN FLOOR - Cozy living room, larger family room (off the kitchen), kitchen with all appliances,1/2 bathroom / laundry roomfor it)... a MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM SUITE (mstr bdrm, walk-in closet and master bathroom.) !
SECOND FLOOR - 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom to serve them.
2 car garage, GAS FPLC, washer & dryer in laundry room, COVERED BACK PATIO in low maintenance fenced back yard.
VACANT & READY FOR YOU NOW!
INTERESTED?
Good!
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" (8 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.
"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...
and we thank you!

(RLNE3415227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 E 49th St have any available units?
517 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 E 49th St have?
Some of 517 E 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
517 E 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 E 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 517 E 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 517 E 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 517 E 49th St offers parking.
Does 517 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 E 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 517 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 517 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 517 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
