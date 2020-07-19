517 E 49th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

RENT CUT $100 / MONTH ...just in time for Christmas!! Like New Family Home - CUTE little family home!

This 3 bdrm / 2 1/4 bathroom home is in a newer, quiet Tacoma neighborhood and is READY FOR YOU NOW!

MAIN FLOOR - Cozy living room, larger family room (off the kitchen), kitchen with all appliances,1/2 bathroom / laundry roomfor it)... a MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM SUITE (mstr bdrm, walk-in closet and master bathroom.) !

SECOND FLOOR - 2 more bedrooms and a bathroom to serve them.

2 car garage, GAS FPLC, washer & dryer in laundry room, COVERED BACK PATIO in low maintenance fenced back yard.

VACANT & READY FOR YOU NOW!

INTERESTED?

Good!

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and

3. TAKE the "TEST" (8 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?

A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,

B. FIND the home you are interested in and

C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon - Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM...

and we thank you!



(RLNE3415227)