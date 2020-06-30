Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

513 S 56th St Available 03/20/20 Newly upgraded home w/ a lot to offer! - Stunning 4 bd/ 2 ba and 2 Car Detached Garage w/upgrades that include kitchen appliances, cabinets, hardwood laminate flooring, tile work, countertops, backsplash, and a fully fenced back yard!



Rent: $2,095.00 and Deposit is $2,050.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



This home is currently occupied and is not available for showings.



