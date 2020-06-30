All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

513 S 56th St

513 South 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 South 56th Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
513 S 56th St Available 03/20/20 Newly upgraded home w/ a lot to offer! - Stunning 4 bd/ 2 ba and 2 Car Detached Garage w/upgrades that include kitchen appliances, cabinets, hardwood laminate flooring, tile work, countertops, backsplash, and a fully fenced back yard!

Rent: $2,095.00 and Deposit is $2,050.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

New pictures coming soon! This home is currently occupied and is not available for showings. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5429757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 S 56th St have any available units?
513 S 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 S 56th St have?
Some of 513 S 56th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 S 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
513 S 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 S 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 513 S 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 513 S 56th St offers parking.
Does 513 S 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 S 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S 56th St have a pool?
No, 513 S 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 513 S 56th St have accessible units?
No, 513 S 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 S 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.

