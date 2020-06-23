Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5112 N 39th St - Sherman Elementary School! Just across the street from Jane Clark Park! Great North End neighborhood with pride of Ownership evident on the entire street. Please drive by. 3 bedrooms, 2 down and one large room upstairs. Bathroom on main. Laundry in basement. Large flat back yard with patio, great for entertaining. Large detached garage with gated parking pad off alley way. Fully fenced backyard. This one will go quickly. No Cats. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4892839)