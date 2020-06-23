All apartments in Tacoma
5112 N 39th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

5112 N 39th St

5112 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5112 North 39th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5112 N 39th St - Sherman Elementary School! Just across the street from Jane Clark Park! Great North End neighborhood with pride of Ownership evident on the entire street. Please drive by. 3 bedrooms, 2 down and one large room upstairs. Bathroom on main. Laundry in basement. Large flat back yard with patio, great for entertaining. Large detached garage with gated parking pad off alley way. Fully fenced backyard. This one will go quickly. No Cats. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4892839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 N 39th St have any available units?
5112 N 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 N 39th St have?
Some of 5112 N 39th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 N 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
5112 N 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 N 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 N 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 5112 N 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 5112 N 39th St offers parking.
Does 5112 N 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 N 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 N 39th St have a pool?
No, 5112 N 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 5112 N 39th St have accessible units?
No, 5112 N 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 N 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 N 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
