5111 N 46th St

Completely Remodeled Duplex on the outskirts of Ruston! - ? Move in credit $250.00 - See Disclosure at bottom of Advertisement ?



Address: 5111 N. 46th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 2

Bathroom(s): 2

Parking: Driveway Parking Only

Square Ft: Approx. 1,450

Heating: Gas - Forced Air

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Tile and New High-Quality Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Now

Animals: Subject to Approval - See Pet Policy Below

Rent: $1,995.00

Deposit: $1,950.00

Lease Term: 3-4 months

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Duplex in Tacoma!

New Paint, Amazing Layout -

Upgraded Kitchen

- Stainless-Steel Appliances with Gas Stove/Electric Burner

- Refrigerator with Ice Maker

- Beautiful Cabinetry

- Large Island with Granite Countertops and Bar-Stool Seating

- Recessed Lighting

- Beautiful New Tile Flooring

- Lots of Natural Lighting

Dining Area

- Gorgeous Bay Window

- Tile Flooring

Large Family Room

- Two Gorgeous Skylights

- New Carpet

- Beautiful Gas Fireplace with Stone Mantle

- Recessed Lighting throughout

2 Bedrooms

- Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet

- Master Bedroom with Access to Balcony

- All Bedrooms with New Carpet

2 Bathrooms

- Master Bathroom with 3 Piece Ensuite

- All Bathrooms Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Stackable Washer and Dryer

Driveway Parking



Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Pet Policy:

All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:

- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.

- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.

This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 1 pet total: Dog or Cat 30lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.

1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.

2. Proof of County License required!

3. Renter's insurance is required!



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for front landscaping only. They are welcome to grow flowers, fruits, & vegetables.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- Owner resides in the basement with a separate entrance from the backyard.

- The backyard is not available for tenant use.

- The Garage is used for storage by the owner who resides in the basement unit of the home. It is not available for tenant use.

- Owner will have a driveway put on the property once the city has approved.

- This property is for a short-term lease of 3-4 months. No renewal will be offered.



Move In Credit:

THIS PROPERTY IS OFFERING A MOVE IN CREDIT. IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THE CREDIT ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE (UNDER OUR RENTAL CRITERIA) TO SIGN THE LEASE. MOVE IN CREDIT CAN ONLY BE APPLIED TO THE PRO-RATED RENT OR FIRST MONTH'S RENT. THIS CREDIT CANNOT BE APPLIED TO YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT OR PET FEE/DEPOSITS. THIS IS A ONE TIME CREDIT AND CANNOT BE USED DURING ANY OTHER TIME OF OCCUPANCY. THIS CREDIT IS FOR THIS PROPERTY ONLY.



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.

- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode

- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/

Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.

Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. We process applications on a first come, first serve basis. It is very common for us to receive multiple applications on the same day against any given property. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.



