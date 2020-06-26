All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4920 N18th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4920 N18th st
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

4920 N18th st

4920 N 18th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4920 N 18th St, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lower unit in a recently renovated home - Property Id: 130861

Downstairs unit in a beautifully renovated north end home. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1000 sqft unit. Modern, bright and airy. Quiet neighborhood. Close to proctor district, UPS, and Wilson Highschool. Short drive to 6th ave, Tacoma General and St. Joseph hospitals. Clean, freshly painted, new carpets, new appliances, in-unit laundry, 1 car garage and plenty of off-street parking. Large deck and fenced backyard (shared with the upper unit). Rent does not include utilities. Available immediately. No Pets. No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130861
Property Id 130861

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 N18th st have any available units?
4920 N18th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 N18th st have?
Some of 4920 N18th st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 N18th st currently offering any rent specials?
4920 N18th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 N18th st pet-friendly?
No, 4920 N18th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4920 N18th st offer parking?
Yes, 4920 N18th st offers parking.
Does 4920 N18th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 N18th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 N18th st have a pool?
No, 4920 N18th st does not have a pool.
Does 4920 N18th st have accessible units?
No, 4920 N18th st does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 N18th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 N18th st has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus