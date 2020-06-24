4816 McBride St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rambler on quiet North End Street - This lovely 3-bedroom, 1 -bath North End house is full of character and just waiting for the right people to make it home. Walk in the front door and be greeted by a bright, comfortable living room featuring built-in bookshelves, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy evenings relaxing by the fire or nestled near the window, enjoying the peace of this quiet street.



The cheerful eat-in kitchen includes a GE Profile refrigerator with side-by-side freezer, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, and plenty of cupboard space.



A large sunken family room makes a special space for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. Attached is a laundry, pantry, and half-bathroom with large cupboards for storing those things that just dont have a home elsewhere.



Three bedrooms give plenty of flexibility for children, guests, or office space. All three benefit from southward-facing windows to let in plenty of light. Each also has its own heating control, so everyone can be comfortable! Then theres a large full bathroom with a wall-length mirror and loads of closet space so everything can be neatly tucked away.



The front yard includes a long driveway and plenty of room to park. The backyard is enclosed, great for barbecues or just relaxing outside with a cup of coffee and a good book! A raised garden bed has great soil (free of that Tacoma arsenic!) for growing fruit and vegetables and a very special three-variety pear tree. The garden shed keeps tools, patio umbrellas and barbecues out of the rain. If gardening doesnt interest you, thats all right too since lawn care is included, its all right there for you to enjoy as soon as the great Pacific Northwest spring allows.



This lovely home is located on a quiet side street in the north end, in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Its close to Sherman Elementary and walking distance of Jane Clark park and Delightful Neighborhood Market. Come and take a look; you wont be disappointed!



Jason@havenrent



#3012



Rental Requirements:

3x Monthly Rent Income minimum

600 Credit Score minimum



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4645486)