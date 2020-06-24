All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

4816 McBride St

4816 Mcbride St · No Longer Available
Location

4816 Mcbride St, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rambler on quiet North End Street - This lovely 3-bedroom, 1 -bath North End house is full of character and just waiting for the right people to make it home. Walk in the front door and be greeted by a bright, comfortable living room featuring built-in bookshelves, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Enjoy evenings relaxing by the fire or nestled near the window, enjoying the peace of this quiet street.

The cheerful eat-in kitchen includes a GE Profile refrigerator with side-by-side freezer, garbage disposal, built-in microwave, and plenty of cupboard space.

A large sunken family room makes a special space for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. Attached is a laundry, pantry, and half-bathroom with large cupboards for storing those things that just dont have a home elsewhere.

Three bedrooms give plenty of flexibility for children, guests, or office space. All three benefit from southward-facing windows to let in plenty of light. Each also has its own heating control, so everyone can be comfortable! Then theres a large full bathroom with a wall-length mirror and loads of closet space so everything can be neatly tucked away.

The front yard includes a long driveway and plenty of room to park. The backyard is enclosed, great for barbecues or just relaxing outside with a cup of coffee and a good book! A raised garden bed has great soil (free of that Tacoma arsenic!) for growing fruit and vegetables and a very special three-variety pear tree. The garden shed keeps tools, patio umbrellas and barbecues out of the rain. If gardening doesnt interest you, thats all right too since lawn care is included, its all right there for you to enjoy as soon as the great Pacific Northwest spring allows.

This lovely home is located on a quiet side street in the north end, in a safe and friendly neighborhood. Its close to Sherman Elementary and walking distance of Jane Clark park and Delightful Neighborhood Market. Come and take a look; you wont be disappointed!

Jason@havenrent

#3012

Rental Requirements:
3x Monthly Rent Income minimum
600 Credit Score minimum

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4645486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 McBride St have any available units?
4816 McBride St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 McBride St have?
Some of 4816 McBride St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 McBride St currently offering any rent specials?
4816 McBride St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 McBride St pet-friendly?
No, 4816 McBride St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4816 McBride St offer parking?
No, 4816 McBride St does not offer parking.
Does 4816 McBride St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 McBride St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 McBride St have a pool?
No, 4816 McBride St does not have a pool.
Does 4816 McBride St have accessible units?
No, 4816 McBride St does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 McBride St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 McBride St does not have units with dishwashers.
