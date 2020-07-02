All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

4618 N 7th St

4618 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4618 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Need Shop/Garage Space??? 3 car garage!!! 2 bedrooms plus bonus rooms. Wood flooring. Beautifully updated! Kitchen features granite counters, full tile backsplash, glasstop range with double oven, refrigerator, range. 2 bedroom downstairs, 2 bonus rooms upstairs - 1 with built in desk/counter. Gas heat and hot water. Front load/stack washer/dryer are also included. Fenced yard with patio and covered deck. Oversized detached 3 car garage with openers and huge storage space on 2nd floor. Small to Med Pets Neg. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 N 7th St have any available units?
4618 N 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 N 7th St have?
Some of 4618 N 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
4618 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 N 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 N 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 4618 N 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 4618 N 7th St offers parking.
Does 4618 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 N 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 4618 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 4618 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 4618 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 N 7th St has units with dishwashers.

