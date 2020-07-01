All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4548 South Warner Street

4548 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4548 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful single-family house in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood!

It's a wonderful 3 beds 2 full baths (and a half-bath) single-family home. Featuring car garage, high ceilings, beautiful and spacious kitchen. Close to Nordstrom Tacoma Mall, Parks, Schools, and restaurants. Minutes away from Sunset beach, golf course, and Walmart. This house has everything you are looking for!

Section-8 is allowed but a good one without voucher is preferable.

A spacious 1756 Sqft. house with 3 large bedrooms, huge windows, new paint, and light fittings. It has 2.5 clean bathrooms with all new fittings and fixtures. The house gets a lot of sunlight and fresh air.

A large Kitchen with Cabinets, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

You are allowed to keep pets but there is a $250 pet deposit.

(RLNE5240997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 South Warner Street have any available units?
4548 South Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4548 South Warner Street have?
Some of 4548 South Warner Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 South Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
4548 South Warner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 South Warner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4548 South Warner Street is pet friendly.
Does 4548 South Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 4548 South Warner Street offers parking.
Does 4548 South Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 South Warner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 South Warner Street have a pool?
No, 4548 South Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 4548 South Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 4548 South Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 South Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4548 South Warner Street has units with dishwashers.

