4548 South Warner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful single-family house in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood!



It's a wonderful 3 beds 2 full baths (and a half-bath) single-family home. Featuring car garage, high ceilings, beautiful and spacious kitchen. Close to Nordstrom Tacoma Mall, Parks, Schools, and restaurants. Minutes away from Sunset beach, golf course, and Walmart. This house has everything you are looking for!



Section-8 is allowed but a good one without voucher is preferable.



A spacious 1756 Sqft. house with 3 large bedrooms, huge windows, new paint, and light fittings. It has 2.5 clean bathrooms with all new fittings and fixtures. The house gets a lot of sunlight and fresh air.



A large Kitchen with Cabinets, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



You are allowed to keep pets but there is a $250 pet deposit.



(RLNE5240997)