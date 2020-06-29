All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

4307 S Warner Street

4307 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4307 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BD/3.5Bath Townhouse Central Tacoma - Each of the bedrooms in this amazing townhouse has its very own bathroom with an extra half bathroom for the shared space. One of the bedrooms even has its own entrance from the outside! This open concept, multi-level home has high ceilings, a modern kitchen with all new Stainless-Steel appliances, new flooring through-out, full size washer & dryer, and all new ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Theres a deck off the kitchen and an enclosed private deck out back. This home includes an attached 1 car garage with lots of storage. This gem of a home is minutes from Hwy 16, I-5, Tacoma Mall and 12 miles from JBLM. Pet friendly home. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1995 ($350 N/R)
$35 monthly fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5158916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 S Warner Street have any available units?
4307 S Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 S Warner Street have?
Some of 4307 S Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 S Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
4307 S Warner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 S Warner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 S Warner Street is pet friendly.
Does 4307 S Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 4307 S Warner Street offers parking.
Does 4307 S Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 S Warner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 S Warner Street have a pool?
No, 4307 S Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 4307 S Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 4307 S Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 S Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 S Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
