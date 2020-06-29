4307 S Warner Street

Amenities

3BD/3.5Bath Townhouse Central Tacoma - Each of the bedrooms in this amazing townhouse has its very own bathroom with an extra half bathroom for the shared space. One of the bedrooms even has its own entrance from the outside! This open concept, multi-level home has high ceilings, a modern kitchen with all new Stainless-Steel appliances, new flooring through-out, full size washer & dryer, and all new ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Theres a deck off the kitchen and an enclosed private deck out back. This home includes an attached 1 car garage with lots of storage. This gem of a home is minutes from Hwy 16, I-5, Tacoma Mall and 12 miles from JBLM. Pet friendly home. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1995 ($350 N/R)

$35 monthly fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



