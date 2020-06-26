Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, w/Washer and Dryer - Available Now!
Open House: Sunday 7/21/19 at 10am.
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!
Features:
- Multi-level 4 bed/2 bath house
- Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, granite countertops, and white cabinetry
- Hardwood flooring throughout main level
- Carpet upstairs and downstairs
- Decorative bathrooms include tile flooring, bathtub/shower combo on main level, shower in downstairs master bedroom
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Attached garage
Close to shopping, restaurants, I 5 freeway, and more!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Application fee: $49 pp
Property Address: 4124 S M St, Tacoma, Washington 98418
You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4124-S-M-St-Tacoma-WA-98418
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4957113)