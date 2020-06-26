All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

4124 S M St

4124 South M Street · No Longer Available
Location

4124 South M Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, w/Washer and Dryer - Available Now!

Open House: Sunday 7/21/19 at 10am.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!

Features:
- Multi-level 4 bed/2 bath house
- Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, granite countertops, and white cabinetry
- Hardwood flooring throughout main level
- Carpet upstairs and downstairs
- Decorative bathrooms include tile flooring, bathtub/shower combo on main level, shower in downstairs master bedroom
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Attached garage

Close to shopping, restaurants, I 5 freeway, and more!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Application fee: $49 pp

Property Address: 4124 S M St, Tacoma, Washington 98418

You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4124-S-M-St-Tacoma-WA-98418

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4957113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 S M St have any available units?
4124 S M St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 S M St have?
Some of 4124 S M St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 S M St currently offering any rent specials?
4124 S M St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 S M St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 S M St is pet friendly.
Does 4124 S M St offer parking?
Yes, 4124 S M St offers parking.
Does 4124 S M St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 S M St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 S M St have a pool?
No, 4124 S M St does not have a pool.
Does 4124 S M St have accessible units?
No, 4124 S M St does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 S M St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 S M St has units with dishwashers.
