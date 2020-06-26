Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, w/Washer and Dryer - Available Now!



Open House: Sunday 7/21/19 at 10am.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!!



Features:

- Multi-level 4 bed/2 bath house

- Kitchen includes stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range/oven, granite countertops, and white cabinetry

- Hardwood flooring throughout main level

- Carpet upstairs and downstairs

- Decorative bathrooms include tile flooring, bathtub/shower combo on main level, shower in downstairs master bedroom

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Attached garage



Close to shopping, restaurants, I 5 freeway, and more!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Application fee: $49 pp



Property Address: 4124 S M St, Tacoma, Washington 98418



You can reach us via text directly at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4124-S-M-St-Tacoma-WA-98418



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



