412 East 62nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must SEE! Fully Remodeled Home, new electrical, carpet and hardwood floors! Great Layout and conveniently located in the Hillsdale Neighborhood, close to I-5 and Stewart Heights Park. Rent $1650.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Pet deposit is $300 Non-refundable. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032