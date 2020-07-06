All apartments in Tacoma
412 East 62nd Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:37 PM

412 East 62nd Street

412 East 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 East 62nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must SEE! Fully Remodeled Home, new electrical, carpet and hardwood floors! Great Layout and conveniently located in the Hillsdale Neighborhood, close to I-5 and Stewart Heights Park. Rent $1650.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Pet deposit is $300 Non-refundable. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

