412 East 62nd Street

Amenities
Must SEE! Fully Remodeled Home, new electrical, carpet and hardwood floors! Great Layout and conveniently located in the Hillsdale Neighborhood, close to I-5 and Stewart Heights Park. Rent $1650.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Pet deposit is $300 Non-refundable. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032