Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

Two bedroom apartment near Lincoln Heights Park!



Features:



- 2 bed / 1 bath

- Hardwood and linoleum floors

- Fenced patio

- On-site laundry



The closest grocery stores are Crystal Voyage, Supervalu and Friendly Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Martin Henry Coffee Roasters, Cafe Bistro and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Chili Thai, The Funky Iguana and Outback Steakhouse.



Rental Terms:



Resident responsible for all utilities,W/S/T billed at a montly flat rate of $100.00 .

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 4022 S Warner St, Tacoma, Pierce, Washington 98409



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4022-S-Warner-St-Apt-3-Tacoma-WA-98409



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



(RLNE5400545)