4011 S Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage 1921 Craftsman style bungalow! - SO MUCH CHARM HERE!



The photos tell the story of this refreshed & updated cottage.



- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- original fireplace in living room

- BUILT-IN HUTCH in dining room

- Deck off back of house in small fenced private rear yard

- Partial unfinished basement with washer/dryer

- detached small older 1 car garage



VACANT NOW!



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to

apply,

3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be

approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!



DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you!



(RLNE5225124)