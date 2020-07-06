All apartments in Tacoma
4011 S Park Ave
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

4011 S Park Ave

4011 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4011 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage 1921 Craftsman style bungalow! - SO MUCH CHARM HERE!

The photos tell the story of this refreshed & updated cottage.

- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- original fireplace in living room
- BUILT-IN HUTCH in dining room
- Deck off back of house in small fenced private rear yard
- Partial unfinished basement with washer/dryer
- detached small older 1 car garage

VACANT NOW!

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and, before you spend $40 to
apply,
3. REVIEW THE LIST OF 9 CRITERIA to see if your application might be
approvable but you still must actually APPLY to really find out!

DO YOU WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE5225124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 S Park Ave have any available units?
4011 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 S Park Ave have?
Some of 4011 S Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4011 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4011 S Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4011 S Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4011 S Park Ave offers parking.
Does 4011 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 S Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 4011 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4011 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 4011 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 S Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

