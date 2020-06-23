3950 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

Lodge in upscale, modern condominium, located in the heart of the revitalized Tacoma Theater District. The Rowland Building is a completely renovated historic property featuring two upscale condos, and a charming studio tastefully furnished with original artwork. The building includes a friendly bar and grill. Guests are welcomed to each luxury condo with a complimentary bottle of wine, pound of coffee, and chocolates.



Experience fine urban living within walking distance to Theaters; International Glass Museum; Washington State History Museum; Tacoma Art Museum; Le May Car Museum; YMCA; University of Washington Tacoma Campus; and Antique Row.



Visit the Thursday Farmers Market (two blocks away May-October) and buy fresh produce, and arts & crafts. Dine at one of the many nearby popular restaurants, pubs, and breweries (within one block of the condos).



Located three blocks from the Thea Foss Waterway,this area is an ideal base to explore the nearby Puget Sound. Travel enthusiasts can visit, by car or ferry, sophisticated Seattle; romantic Vashon Island; and beautiful Victoria, Canada.



Outdoor lovers can visit nearby Point Defiance Park and local marinas. Recreational opportunities abound with skiing at Crystal Mt.; Snoqualmie; and Mt. Baker (about an hour away). Nature devotees can visit Mt. Rainier; the Olympic National Rain Forest; and Mt. St. Helens, which recently celebrated its thirty-year anniversary of its historic eruption.



Why settle for the sterile atmosphere of a cramped hotel room when you can enjoy creature comforts in an intimate space of your own surrounded by original artwork!



Condo Features



Fully Equipped Modern Kitchen with Gas Stove, Wall Oven, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, and Microwave; Cherry Wood Cabinets; Granite Island with Slate Floor; One Bedroom with Wall-Mounted Television; 1 and 1/2 Baths; Huge Walk-in Closet with Built-in Wardrobe/Dresser; Huge Living/Dining Area; Office; Hardwood Floors and Brick Walls; All Gas Stainless