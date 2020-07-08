3941 Mason Loop Road

Amenities

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Updated Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 4-Plex Unit in Tacoma!!! Laminate flooring through-out, Nice Kitchen!!! 1 Car Garage! New Balcony off Master bedroom and Living Room! Additional Storage at $35 per month!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: Split

Refuse: $25 In addition to rent

Sewer: Split

Cable TV: Comcast

Heat System: Electric



Pets: are negotiable and

subject to a

$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $2675



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.