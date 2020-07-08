3941 Mason Loop Road

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Updated Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 4-Plex Unit in Tacoma!!! Laminate flooring through-out, Nice Kitchen!!! 1 Car Garage! New Balcony off Master bedroom and Living Room! Additional Storage at $35 per month!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: Split
Refuse: $25 In addition to rent
Sewer: Split
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: Electric
Pets: are negotiable and
subject to a
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2675
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.