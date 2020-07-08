All apartments in Tacoma
3941 Mason Loop Road

3941 Mason Loop Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3941 Mason Loop Rd, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Updated Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 4-Plex Unit in Tacoma!!! Laminate flooring through-out, Nice Kitchen!!! 1 Car Garage! New Balcony off Master bedroom and Living Room! Additional Storage at $35 per month!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: Split
Refuse: $25 In addition to rent
Sewer: Split
Cable TV: Comcast
Heat System: Electric

Pets: are negotiable and
subject to a
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2675

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Mason Loop Road have any available units?
3941 Mason Loop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Mason Loop Road have?
Some of 3941 Mason Loop Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Mason Loop Road currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Mason Loop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Mason Loop Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Mason Loop Road is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Mason Loop Road offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Mason Loop Road offers parking.
Does 3941 Mason Loop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Mason Loop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Mason Loop Road have a pool?
No, 3941 Mason Loop Road does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Mason Loop Road have accessible units?
No, 3941 Mason Loop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Mason Loop Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Mason Loop Road does not have units with dishwashers.

