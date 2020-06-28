3833 S Fawcett Avenue

Amenities

Cozy 2 bed/1 bath with loft near Tacoma Dome - This 1,318 square foot house sits on a 4,900 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1916. Nearby schools include Lincoln School, Lyon Elementary School and Whitman Elementary School, minutes to Tacoma Dome.



Convenience location, close to freeway, groceries and many cafes, restaurants, and parks. Some of the nearby parks are Lincoln-Eldridge Park, McKinley Playground and Sawyer Park. Two blocks away from the bus stops.



Finished attic with two rooms [one can be treated as a bedroom], finished basement with plenty of room for storage. House is heated by Oil.



First, last and security deposit to move-in. W/D in unit. For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Cats ok with pet deposit, no dogs. Appointment required.



