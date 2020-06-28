All apartments in Tacoma
3833 S Fawcett Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

3833 S Fawcett Avenue

3833 South Fawcett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3833 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed/1 bath with loft near Tacoma Dome - This 1,318 square foot house sits on a 4,900 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1916. Nearby schools include Lincoln School, Lyon Elementary School and Whitman Elementary School, minutes to Tacoma Dome.

Convenience location, close to freeway, groceries and many cafes, restaurants, and parks. Some of the nearby parks are Lincoln-Eldridge Park, McKinley Playground and Sawyer Park. Two blocks away from the bus stops.

Finished attic with two rooms [one can be treated as a bedroom], finished basement with plenty of room for storage. House is heated by Oil.

First, last and security deposit to move-in. W/D in unit. For showings, please call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Cats ok with pet deposit, no dogs. Appointment required.

(RLNE3811794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have any available units?
3833 S Fawcett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3833 S Fawcett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 S Fawcett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 S Fawcett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue offer parking?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 S Fawcett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 S Fawcett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
