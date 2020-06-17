3638 S. K St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A lot of Charm, a lot of New, and a lot to Offer! - Charming 3 bd/2.5 ba home with approx. 1,628 SQ FT has a lot to offer! With its new hardwood laminate flooring, newer carpet, new washer & dryer, gorgeous-open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, beautiful dining area w/bay windows, master walk-in closet and suite, newer built deck, covered porch w/built-in porch swing and fully fenced backyard you are sure to fall in love! This home is located minutes from Lincoln Park and Lincoln HS, short drive to JBLM, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores & outlets, Tacoma Mall, and more! Easy highway access and walking distance to public transit.



Rent: $1,995.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. In order to have your pet approved you will need to email us with the Breed, Age, and Weight of each pet. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



The Garage is not available for tenant use. The attic is not available for tenant use. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



