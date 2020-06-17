All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3638 S. K St

3638 South K Street · No Longer Available
Location

3638 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A lot of Charm, a lot of New, and a lot to Offer! - Charming 3 bd/2.5 ba home with approx. 1,628 SQ FT has a lot to offer! With its new hardwood laminate flooring, newer carpet, new washer & dryer, gorgeous-open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, beautiful dining area w/bay windows, master walk-in closet and suite, newer built deck, covered porch w/built-in porch swing and fully fenced backyard you are sure to fall in love! This home is located minutes from Lincoln Park and Lincoln HS, short drive to JBLM, restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores & outlets, Tacoma Mall, and more! Easy highway access and walking distance to public transit.

Rent: $1,995.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. In order to have your pet approved you will need to email us with the Breed, Age, and Weight of each pet. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

The Garage is not available for tenant use. The attic is not available for tenant use. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5644874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

