All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3623 E.R. St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3623 E.R. St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3623 E.R. St

3623 East E Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3623 East E Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3623 E.R. St Available 11/01/19 4BD/2.5Bath House in Great Location! - This multilevel, 4BD/2.5 Bath home is located close to I-5, I-705 and HWY 16, yet feels like a remote location off the beaten path on a dead-end road and adjacent to undeveloped land. The home in the private location has an open concept, beautiful laminate Pergo flooring, modern kitchen that includes Stainless Steel appliances, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and a utility sink. All bedrooms are large with large closets. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Theres plenty of storage space, an attached 2 car garage, fully fenced back yard and to top it off a heat pump to reduce heating bills and offer AC in the summer! Pets OK upon approval. Optional landscape service at $70/month. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2300 ($500 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5203715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 E.R. St have any available units?
3623 E.R. St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 E.R. St have?
Some of 3623 E.R. St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 E.R. St currently offering any rent specials?
3623 E.R. St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 E.R. St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 E.R. St is pet friendly.
Does 3623 E.R. St offer parking?
Yes, 3623 E.R. St offers parking.
Does 3623 E.R. St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 E.R. St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 E.R. St have a pool?
No, 3623 E.R. St does not have a pool.
Does 3623 E.R. St have accessible units?
No, 3623 E.R. St does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 E.R. St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 E.R. St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus