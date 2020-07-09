Amenities

3623 E.R. St Available 11/01/19 4BD/2.5Bath House in Great Location! - This multilevel, 4BD/2.5 Bath home is located close to I-5, I-705 and HWY 16, yet feels like a remote location off the beaten path on a dead-end road and adjacent to undeveloped land. The home in the private location has an open concept, beautiful laminate Pergo flooring, modern kitchen that includes Stainless Steel appliances, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer and a utility sink. All bedrooms are large with large closets. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and master bathroom. Theres plenty of storage space, an attached 2 car garage, fully fenced back yard and to top it off a heat pump to reduce heating bills and offer AC in the summer! Pets OK upon approval. Optional landscape service at $70/month. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2300 ($500 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



