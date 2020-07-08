All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3614 S Thompson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3614 S Thompson Ave
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

3614 S Thompson Ave

3614 South Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3614 South Thompson Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad367b90a1 ---- Gorgeous 4/bd 2/ba home. Step into huge open living room, bright and airy with high ceilings and classic architecture. Hardwood floors flow through dining room and kitchen. Kitchen updated with solid counters and s/s appliances. Two main floor bedrooms tied together with Jack and Jill bath. All beds feature warm carpet. Huge unfinished basement. Fenced back yard. Off street parking in addition to detached garage. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.n

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 S Thompson Ave have any available units?
3614 S Thompson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 S Thompson Ave have?
Some of 3614 S Thompson Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 S Thompson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3614 S Thompson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 S Thompson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 S Thompson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3614 S Thompson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3614 S Thompson Ave offers parking.
Does 3614 S Thompson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 S Thompson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 S Thompson Ave have a pool?
No, 3614 S Thompson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3614 S Thompson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3614 S Thompson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 S Thompson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 S Thompson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus