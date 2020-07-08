3614 S Thompson Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad367b90a1 ---- Gorgeous 4/bd 2/ba home. Step into huge open living room, bright and airy with high ceilings and classic architecture. Hardwood floors flow through dining room and kitchen. Kitchen updated with solid counters and s/s appliances. Two main floor bedrooms tied together with Jack and Jill bath. All beds feature warm carpet. Huge unfinished basement. Fenced back yard. Off street parking in addition to detached garage. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.nWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.n