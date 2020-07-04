3594 A Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom two story home in Tacoma!!! Bedrooms have carpet!! Kitchen has laminate flooring and wood flooring through out the rest of the home!!! Kitchen/ Dining and living room have a spacious open concept!! Gas Stove, home does have a wood stove but is not functional at this time. Large fully fenced back yard!!! Backyard also has a deck off the back porch!! Front porch also is covered! W/D Hook ups! Large Basement! detached one car garage!!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Water: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
*No Cats*
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3400
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/3/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.