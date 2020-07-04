All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:40 PM

3594 A Street

3594 A Street · No Longer Available
Location

3594 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom two story home in Tacoma!!! Bedrooms have carpet!! Kitchen has laminate flooring and wood flooring through out the rest of the home!!! Kitchen/ Dining and living room have a spacious open concept!! Gas Stove, home does have a wood stove but is not functional at this time. Large fully fenced back yard!!! Backyard also has a deck off the back porch!! Front porch also is covered! W/D Hook ups! Large Basement! detached one car garage!!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Water: TPU
Cable: Comcast
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

*No Cats*

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3400

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3594 A Street have any available units?
3594 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3594 A Street have?
Some of 3594 A Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3594 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
3594 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3594 A Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3594 A Street is pet friendly.
Does 3594 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 3594 A Street offers parking.
Does 3594 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3594 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3594 A Street have a pool?
No, 3594 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 3594 A Street have accessible units?
No, 3594 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3594 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3594 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

