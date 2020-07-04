3594 A Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom two story home in Tacoma!!! Bedrooms have carpet!! Kitchen has laminate flooring and wood flooring through out the rest of the home!!! Kitchen/ Dining and living room have a spacious open concept!! Gas Stove, home does have a wood stove but is not functional at this time. Large fully fenced back yard!!! Backyard also has a deck off the back porch!! Front porch also is covered! W/D Hook ups! Large Basement! detached one car garage!!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Water: TPU

Cable: Comcast

School District: Tacoma



Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



*No Cats*



$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3400



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.