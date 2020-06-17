Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Freshly Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Tacoma Duplex - This unit has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom and has been freshly updated. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. The living room has laminate flooring. There is shared coin op laundry and off street parking. An exterior storage shed offers extra storage. This home is located close to shopping and freeway access. No Pets and No Smoking.



Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com

To view a virtual tour paste this link to your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gPrfOZnewA&feature=youtu.be



3544 S Asotin Street Unit A

Tacoma, WA 98418



Rent: $1,210.00/ month

Deposit: $1,110.00

$80.00/mo - Flat Fee Water & Sewer

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Information

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507628)