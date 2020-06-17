All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3544 S. Asotin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3544 S. Asotin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3544 S. Asotin

3544 South Asotin Street · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3544 South Asotin Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3544 S. Asotin Street- Unit A · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Tacoma Duplex - This unit has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom and has been freshly updated. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. The living room has laminate flooring. There is shared coin op laundry and off street parking. An exterior storage shed offers extra storage. This home is located close to shopping and freeway access. No Pets and No Smoking.

Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com
To view a virtual tour paste this link to your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gPrfOZnewA&feature=youtu.be

3544 S Asotin Street Unit A
Tacoma, WA 98418

Rent: $1,210.00/ month
Deposit: $1,110.00
$80.00/mo - Flat Fee Water & Sewer
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 S. Asotin have any available units?
3544 S. Asotin has a unit available for $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 S. Asotin have?
Some of 3544 S. Asotin's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 S. Asotin currently offering any rent specials?
3544 S. Asotin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 S. Asotin pet-friendly?
No, 3544 S. Asotin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3544 S. Asotin offer parking?
Yes, 3544 S. Asotin does offer parking.
Does 3544 S. Asotin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 S. Asotin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 S. Asotin have a pool?
No, 3544 S. Asotin does not have a pool.
Does 3544 S. Asotin have accessible units?
No, 3544 S. Asotin does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 S. Asotin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 S. Asotin has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3544 S. Asotin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity