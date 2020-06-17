Amenities
Freshly Updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Tacoma Duplex - This unit has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom and has been freshly updated. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space and the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher are included. The living room has laminate flooring. There is shared coin op laundry and off street parking. An exterior storage shed offers extra storage. This home is located close to shopping and freeway access. No Pets and No Smoking.
Apply at : www.mcnallymanagement.com
To view a virtual tour paste this link to your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gPrfOZnewA&feature=youtu.be
3544 S Asotin Street Unit A
Tacoma, WA 98418
Rent: $1,210.00/ month
Deposit: $1,110.00
$80.00/mo - Flat Fee Water & Sewer
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Information
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
