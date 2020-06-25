3517 E. Roosevelt Ave

3517 East Roosevelt Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404 Eastside
recently renovated
recently renovated
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath!!! Just south of HWY 16 only minutes away in any direction from multiple locations in the heart of Tacoma! This renovated gem will not last! Call or text 206-683-3792 today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
