All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3517 E. Roosevelt Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3517 E. Roosevelt Ave

3517 East Roosevelt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3517 East Roosevelt Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath!!! Just south of HWY 16 only minutes away in any direction from multiple locations in the heart of Tacoma! This renovated gem will not last! Call or text 206-683-3792 today!

(RLNE4765802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have any available units?
3517 E. Roosevelt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3517 E. Roosevelt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave offer parking?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have a pool?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have accessible units?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3517 E. Roosevelt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus