3218 9th Street

Beautifully remodeled and updated Craftsman Home in a Great Central Tacoma neighborhood! You will fall in love with the amazing combination of this modernized classic interior. 2 bedrooms & 1 Bathroom on the main level with completely updated kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. The rustic wood accents really make this home UNIQUE. Basement offers lots of usable space, laundry space & 2 bonus rooms. 1 Car Attached Garage & Large Backyard space! Close proximity to thriving 6th Ave and University of Puget Sound!



** First Viewing Opportunity will be during OPEN HOUSE on 3/14 from 12:00-2:00 **



Pets: YES - Under 25 lbs. - Upon Approval

Monthly Rent: $1865.00

Security Deposit: $1865.00

Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.

Leasing Admin Fee: $250.00



