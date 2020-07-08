All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

3218 9th Street

3218 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/834653d0ec ----
Beautifully remodeled and updated Craftsman Home in a Great Central Tacoma neighborhood! You will fall in love with the amazing combination of this modernized classic interior. 2 bedrooms & 1 Bathroom on the main level with completely updated kitchen including new cabinets, quartz counter tops & stainless appliances. The rustic wood accents really make this home UNIQUE. Basement offers lots of usable space, laundry space & 2 bonus rooms. 1 Car Attached Garage & Large Backyard space! Close proximity to thriving 6th Ave and University of Puget Sound!

** First Viewing Opportunity will be during OPEN HOUSE on 3/14 from 12:00-2:00 **

Pets: YES - Under 25 lbs. - Upon Approval
Monthly Rent: $1865.00
Security Deposit: $1865.00
Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.
Leasing Admin Fee: $250.00

All County Evergreen Property Management
253-238-9590
AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 9th Street have any available units?
3218 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 9th Street have?
Some of 3218 9th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3218 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3218 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3218 9th Street offers parking.
Does 3218 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 9th Street have a pool?
No, 3218 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3218 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 3218 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

