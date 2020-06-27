3115 N 9th St

Amenities

Charming Craftsman Home Near 6th Ave Business District and UPS - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is centrally located near 6th Ave Business District, UPS and Proctor Business District. Offers Gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas stove with 2 ovens, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry and lots of cabinets! Upstairs has been converted to master suite with reading room, on suite bath and lots of closet space. 2 more spacious bedrooms on main floor both with good sized closets. Dining room with built in cabinets, living room with river stone gas fireplace. Tons more storage in finished basement. Room for a home office, craft room or play room. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced backyard with spacious deck and patio along with 2 car detached garage round out this charming home!! Pets Accepted On a Case by Case Basis!! Aggressive Breed Restrictions



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 625

Minimum Monthly Income 7800.00

2-3 Years Rental History



#3078

Jason@HavenRent.com



(RLNE4985130)