Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3115 N 9th St
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

3115 N 9th St

3115 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3115 North 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Craftsman Home Near 6th Ave Business District and UPS - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is centrally located near 6th Ave Business District, UPS and Proctor Business District. Offers Gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas stove with 2 ovens, dishwasher, garbage disposal, pantry and lots of cabinets! Upstairs has been converted to master suite with reading room, on suite bath and lots of closet space. 2 more spacious bedrooms on main floor both with good sized closets. Dining room with built in cabinets, living room with river stone gas fireplace. Tons more storage in finished basement. Room for a home office, craft room or play room. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced backyard with spacious deck and patio along with 2 car detached garage round out this charming home!! Pets Accepted On a Case by Case Basis!! Aggressive Breed Restrictions

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 625
Minimum Monthly Income 7800.00
2-3 Years Rental History

#3078
Jason@HavenRent.com

(RLNE4985130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

