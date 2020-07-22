3019 44th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tastefully renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 in North East Tacoma! - Amazing views- Commencement Bay by day, city lights by night. Large covered back porch provides privacy & protection from rain while enjoying blueberries from your 3 bushes. Plenty of parking here w/option for RV/boat/toy parking. Fully Fenced back yard with garden shed. Quiet street .Inside boasts updated kitchen w/stainless & granite, updated baths, new laminate flooring, carpet & paint thru out. Spectacular 4th of July firework views! Pets considered on case by case basis.



#3099



Richard@havenrent.com



(RLNE5415028)