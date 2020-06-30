3016 North Carr Street - 1, # 302

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!!



Shared Living: The owner is looking to share this beautiful newly remodeled home with a non-smoker.



Very quiet ten unit complex. Condo is one level with gated entrance. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout. Marble gas fireplace in living room. Miele gas oven and stove top. Very quiet Miele dishwasher. Cambia quartz five foot by nine foot island. Large, deep Kohler kitchen sink.



Outside deck area (13' X 25'). Barbeque and separate "Green Mountain" smoker. Great summer fun. Potted plants with JP Hybrid Tea Roses.



Conveniently close to Tacoma hospitals: St. Joseph Medical Center, Multicare TG/Mary Bridge & Multicare Allenmore. Near downtown Tacoma business district. Very close access to freeways. Just minutes away!



Owner: Retired Insurance Agent, sixty-eight years old.

Dog: Very loving, friendly, miniature Australian Shepherd - 17 pounds.



Monthly Rent: $1,995.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,995.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Minimum 6 months lease. All utilities included in rent. With renting at $1995.00 you have access to one bedroom/bathroom, kitchen, dining, living room and laundry facilities.



One parking spot available inside covered locked area.



Additional Option: Use of only one bedroom with window and Bath available. Fully furnished with Murphy Bed and Custom Built-In Shelving. Double sliding door closet. Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floor. Bathroom includes: Walk-In Shower, Toilet, Sink & Closet. $1,250.00 monthly rent, $1,250.00 Refundable Security Deposit and $150.00 Vacancy cleaning fee. No access to living room/dining/kitchen or laundry.



We require an application and application fee of $50 for an adult. We run credit/criminal background check, employment/income verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3X the rent.



Contact: Leslie at Soundview Property Management to schedule a viewing. 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com