2950 S Proctor St

Remodeled Tacoma Townhome - Property Id: 135765
Recently remodeled tri-level Tacoma townhome in gated community conveniently located to Hwy 16 & I-5. Freshly painted, all new flooring, granite kitchen countertops, new window treatments. All new bathroom vanities.
Details: Spacious floor plan with large living room with bay windows. Separate dining area and 1/2 bath downstairs. Large pantry closet off dining area. Large master suite with ensuite bath. 2nd bedroom with adjacent bath. 3rd small bedroom (~9'x8' plus closet, no window) perfect for home office or child's room. Washer/dryer and linen closet. 2 separate entrances. Large tandem 2-car garage w/ storage room & utility sink. Gated entry, visitor parking.
**With your preliminary inquiry, please email the following information to Tacomarentals19@gmail.com # of proposed occupants and ages, current employer, annual income and credit score, preferred move-in date. The lease term minimum is 1 year with longer terms considered upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135765p
Property Id 135765
(RLNE5167479)