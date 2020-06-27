All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2950 S Proctor St

2950 South Proctor Street · No Longer Available
Location

2950 South Proctor Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Remodeled Tacoma Townhome - Property Id: 135765

Recently remodeled tri-level Tacoma townhome in gated community conveniently located to Hwy 16 & I-5. Freshly painted, all new flooring, granite kitchen countertops, new window treatments. All new bathroom vanities.

Details: Spacious floor plan with large living room with bay windows. Separate dining area and 1/2 bath downstairs. Large pantry closet off dining area. Large master suite with ensuite bath. 2nd bedroom with adjacent bath. 3rd small bedroom (~9'x8' plus closet, no window) perfect for home office or child's room. Washer/dryer and linen closet. 2 separate entrances. Large tandem 2-car garage w/ storage room & utility sink. Gated entry, visitor parking.

**With your preliminary inquiry, please email the following information to Tacomarentals19@gmail.com # of proposed occupants and ages, current employer, annual income and credit score, preferred move-in date. The lease term minimum is 1 year with longer terms considered upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135765p
Property Id 135765

(RLNE5167479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 S Proctor St have any available units?
2950 S Proctor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 S Proctor St have?
Some of 2950 S Proctor St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 S Proctor St currently offering any rent specials?
2950 S Proctor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 S Proctor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 S Proctor St is pet friendly.
Does 2950 S Proctor St offer parking?
Yes, 2950 S Proctor St offers parking.
Does 2950 S Proctor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 S Proctor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 S Proctor St have a pool?
No, 2950 S Proctor St does not have a pool.
Does 2950 S Proctor St have accessible units?
No, 2950 S Proctor St does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 S Proctor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 S Proctor St has units with dishwashers.
