2950 S Proctor St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Remodeled Tacoma Townhome - Property Id: 135765



Recently remodeled tri-level Tacoma townhome in gated community conveniently located to Hwy 16 & I-5. Freshly painted, all new flooring, granite kitchen countertops, new window treatments. All new bathroom vanities.



Details: Spacious floor plan with large living room with bay windows. Separate dining area and 1/2 bath downstairs. Large pantry closet off dining area. Large master suite with ensuite bath. 2nd bedroom with adjacent bath. 3rd small bedroom (~9'x8' plus closet, no window) perfect for home office or child's room. Washer/dryer and linen closet. 2 separate entrances. Large tandem 2-car garage w/ storage room & utility sink. Gated entry, visitor parking.



**With your preliminary inquiry, please email the following information to Tacomarentals19@gmail.com # of proposed occupants and ages, current employer, annual income and credit score, preferred move-in date. The lease term minimum is 1 year with longer terms considered upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135765p

Property Id 135765



(RLNE5167479)