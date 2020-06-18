All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2919 48th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2919 48th St NE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

2919 48th St NE

2919 48th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2919 48th Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2919 48th St NE Available 04/08/19 Beautiful Browns Point Home - This beautiful home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street. The high ceilings and huge bonus room give the home a very open feel. The Master bedroom is located on main level for comfortable access and features a walk-in closet as well as a master bath with dual sinks.

Attached two car garage. Fully fenced in backyard. Deck on front of house, patio in back.

Single small dog (under 25 lbs) considered on case by case basis.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#407

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3078145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 48th St NE have any available units?
2919 48th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 48th St NE have?
Some of 2919 48th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 48th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2919 48th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 48th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 48th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2919 48th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2919 48th St NE offers parking.
Does 2919 48th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 48th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 48th St NE have a pool?
No, 2919 48th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2919 48th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2919 48th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 48th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 48th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus