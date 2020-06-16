All apartments in Tacoma
2669 S Cedar St #510

2669 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2669 South Cedar Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
media room
Allenmore Ridge Retreat - Property Id: 85228

RIGHT ON ALLENMORE GOLF COURSE! Summer's coming, and you can enjoy expansive golf course, Mt Rainier and territorial views from your deck! Gated complex, 3rd story 2BR 1600 SF FULLY FURNISHED condo. Perfect if building/remodeling, temp Tac work, or traveling med professional. Near Allenmore, St Joe, TG Hospitals. Recently renovated. Master suite has private bath w/ dble sink, shower w/ jetted soaker tub. Professionally maintained grounds; elevator. Walkable to bus & shopping. Close freeway access, downtown, museums, theaters, hospitals, UPS, UWT. Utilities included (electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage, cable, wifi), 1 covered spot and ample additional off-street parking. Avail 5/25/20. Three month minimum rental preferred. Dep $800 (ref); cleaning fee $250 (non-ref); min 3 refs. No pets/smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85228
Property Id 85228

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have any available units?
2669 S Cedar St #510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have?
Some of 2669 S Cedar St #510's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 S Cedar St #510 currently offering any rent specials?
2669 S Cedar St #510 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 S Cedar St #510 pet-friendly?
No, 2669 S Cedar St #510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 offer parking?
Yes, 2669 S Cedar St #510 does offer parking.
Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2669 S Cedar St #510 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have a pool?
No, 2669 S Cedar St #510 does not have a pool.
Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have accessible units?
No, 2669 S Cedar St #510 does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 S Cedar St #510 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2669 S Cedar St #510 has units with dishwashers.
