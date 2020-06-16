2669 S Cedar St #510

Amenities

RIGHT ON ALLENMORE GOLF COURSE! Summer's coming, and you can enjoy expansive golf course, Mt Rainier and territorial views from your deck! Gated complex, 3rd story 2BR 1600 SF FULLY FURNISHED condo. Perfect if building/remodeling, temp Tac work, or traveling med professional. Near Allenmore, St Joe, TG Hospitals. Recently renovated. Master suite has private bath w/ dble sink, shower w/ jetted soaker tub. Professionally maintained grounds; elevator. Walkable to bus & shopping. Close freeway access, downtown, museums, theaters, hospitals, UPS, UWT. Utilities included (electric, gas, water, sewer, garbage, cable, wifi), 1 covered spot and ample additional off-street parking. Avail 5/25/20. Three month minimum rental preferred. Dep $800 (ref); cleaning fee $250 (non-ref); min 3 refs. No pets/smoking

