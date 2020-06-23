All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2614 S 7th street

2614 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2614 South 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom Craftsman near 6th ave Tacoma! - Nestled in the heart of the popular 6th Ave District, this charming remodeled craftsman has much to offer! 3 nice-size bedrooms with spacious closets, 2 baths, new double pane windows throughout, newer floor coverings and paint.

Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite, and new cabinets. French doors leading to low maintenance courtyard style backyard with garden space. Detached garage, fully fenced and gated, alley access. One block away from 6th Ave. No Cats please

Richard@havenrent.com

#243

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2436495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 S 7th street have any available units?
2614 S 7th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 S 7th street have?
Some of 2614 S 7th street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 S 7th street currently offering any rent specials?
2614 S 7th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 S 7th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 S 7th street is pet friendly.
Does 2614 S 7th street offer parking?
Yes, 2614 S 7th street does offer parking.
Does 2614 S 7th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 S 7th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 S 7th street have a pool?
No, 2614 S 7th street does not have a pool.
Does 2614 S 7th street have accessible units?
No, 2614 S 7th street does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 S 7th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 S 7th street does not have units with dishwashers.
