2539 South G St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom, 1 bath home, pets considered, $1195 discounted rent - Efficient 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with NEW CARPET and fresh paint. Comes with Range, Refrigerator, washer / Dryer hook ups. Large un-fenced yard, NO Garage or Storage shed on the property. Close to Hospitals.

the Base rent of $1295 will be discounted to $1195 if ALL monies due are paid in full by midnight on the first of each month

$1000 deposit. Pets considered with a $500 additional deposit and $25 pet rent per month per approved pet (NO pit-bulls or rottweilers allowed). Visit our website at www.SandcoProperties.com for more information, or call us at 253-475-4557 to schedule a time to view this home. Sandco Properties Inc., 5046 S M Str, Tacoma Wa. 98408



Nearby Schools:

McCarver Elementary

Jason Less Middle School

Stadium High School



Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes

1: At time of application the landlord must provide the tenant with their written rental criteria and the website address designated by the City for the purpose of obtaining information: Rental Criteria links included with applications,

City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

2: Local code enforcement action relating to the property - None for this property

3: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to

TMC 1.29 - None for this property

4: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to

vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx



(RLNE4678933)