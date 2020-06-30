2518 S Ash St

Amenities

Charming 3BD/1Bath Centrally Located Home - This 1893 charming 3BD\1Bath multi-level home is open concept with new carpet, high ceilings and ceiling fans in every room. This old-world home has a modern bathroom and a modern kitchen with granite counters, Stainless-Steel appliances and a brand-new dishwasher. The energy efficient home has ductless heating & cooling, washer/dryer and a new large storage shed out back. The pet friendly home, that has NO BREED RESTRICTIONS, has a large fully fenced yard and lots of space for parking. Located minutes from Hwy 16, I-5, I-705 and 10 miles from JBLM. Downtown is nearby for museums, theater, and nightlife or enjoy unique shopping and dining at nearby 6th Ave and Tacoma Mall. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1695 ($250 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5244775)