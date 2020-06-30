All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2518 S Ash St

2518 South Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

2518 South Ash Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
Charming 3BD/1Bath Centrally Located Home - This 1893 charming 3BD\1Bath multi-level home is open concept with new carpet, high ceilings and ceiling fans in every room. This old-world home has a modern bathroom and a modern kitchen with granite counters, Stainless-Steel appliances and a brand-new dishwasher. The energy efficient home has ductless heating & cooling, washer/dryer and a new large storage shed out back. The pet friendly home, that has NO BREED RESTRICTIONS, has a large fully fenced yard and lots of space for parking. Located minutes from Hwy 16, I-5, I-705 and 10 miles from JBLM. Downtown is nearby for museums, theater, and nightlife or enjoy unique shopping and dining at nearby 6th Ave and Tacoma Mall. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1695 ($250 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5244775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 S Ash St have any available units?
2518 S Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 S Ash St have?
Some of 2518 S Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 S Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
2518 S Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 S Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 S Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 2518 S Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 2518 S Ash St offers parking.
Does 2518 S Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 S Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 S Ash St have a pool?
No, 2518 S Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 2518 S Ash St have accessible units?
No, 2518 S Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 S Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 S Ash St has units with dishwashers.

