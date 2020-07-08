All apartments in Tacoma
2355 State Street - 201

2355 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2355 South State Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Newly constructed Townhomes located in the Allenmore area of Tacoma. Conveniently located on the Sound Transit line with ample on-site parking. These modern units have solid quartz surface counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. Homes contain full-size washers and dryers too. A Security Deposit of $1200 is required, plus a $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed with appropriate screening and approval. We have a 20lb pet restriction with a deposit and monthly pet rent fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

