227 S 38th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled Craftsman Style Home - A must see!! - Stunning 4 Bedroom Craftsman Style home with LOTS of Upgrades while maintaining the original style from 1916!! The home has hardwood flooring throughout w/ a Gorgeous Kitchen that was completely remodeled w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and has custom tilework! Front porch has 16 wide railings that is perfect for outdoor entertaining and an AMAZING view of Mt. Rainier. This home is offering a move in credit of $500 that can go against first month's rent or pro-rated rent. This credit cannot be applied to any other fees due. This is a one time credit.



Rent: $2,095.00 and Deposit $2,000.00



Lease term: 18 months.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net



Direct link to apply:

https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Dogs and Cats are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.



(RLNE5259988)