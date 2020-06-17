All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

227 S 38th St

227 South 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled Craftsman Style Home - A must see!! - Stunning 4 Bedroom Craftsman Style home with LOTS of Upgrades while maintaining the original style from 1916!! The home has hardwood flooring throughout w/ a Gorgeous Kitchen that was completely remodeled w/Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and has custom tilework! Front porch has 16 wide railings that is perfect for outdoor entertaining and an AMAZING view of Mt. Rainier. This home is offering a move in credit of $500 that can go against first month's rent or pro-rated rent. This credit cannot be applied to any other fees due. This is a one time credit.

Rent: $2,095.00 and Deposit $2,000.00

Lease term: 18 months.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply:
https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Dogs and Cats are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE5259988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S 38th St have any available units?
227 S 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 S 38th St have?
Some of 227 S 38th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
227 S 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 S 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 227 S 38th St offer parking?
No, 227 S 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 227 S 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 S 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S 38th St have a pool?
No, 227 S 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 227 S 38th St have accessible units?
No, 227 S 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.

