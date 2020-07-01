All apartments in Tacoma
2210 N Tacoma Ave

2210 North Tacoma Avenue
Location

2210 North Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Restored 5 bd Colonial Vintage Style Home in Old Town! - Immaculate, almost 4,000 SQ FT Restored Colonial Vintage Style Home in Old Town with 5 bd, 3 ba, Library/Office, and a fully finished basement and tool/storage room. Private and fully fenced backyard with a new deck, gorgeous garden w/bridge and spring fed stream. Fully updated kitchen with beautiful stainless-steel appliances, large island w/granite countertops, new cabinetry, pendant lighting, hardwood flooring, gas range, and double oven. Formal dining room, library/office, antique chandelier, mahogany moldings, wood burning fireplace, and multiple bay windows giving off the classic charm of this beautiful 1939 home. With the gorgeous views of the Bay and Vashon you are sure to fall in love.

Rent: $3,895.00
Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are conditional. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5660501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

