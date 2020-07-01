2210 N Tacoma Ave

Amenities

Restored 5 bd Colonial Vintage Style Home in Old Town! - Immaculate, almost 4,000 SQ FT Restored Colonial Vintage Style Home in Old Town with 5 bd, 3 ba, Library/Office, and a fully finished basement and tool/storage room. Private and fully fenced backyard with a new deck, gorgeous garden w/bridge and spring fed stream. Fully updated kitchen with beautiful stainless-steel appliances, large island w/granite countertops, new cabinetry, pendant lighting, hardwood flooring, gas range, and double oven. Formal dining room, library/office, antique chandelier, mahogany moldings, wood burning fireplace, and multiple bay windows giving off the classic charm of this beautiful 1939 home. With the gorgeous views of the Bay and Vashon you are sure to fall in love.



Rent: $3,895.00

Security Deposit: $3,500.00



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. All pets are conditional. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



