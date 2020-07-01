221 S. 45th St

Amenities

~~PENDING APPLICATION!~~ - Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1 1/2 story home in Tacoma. Freshly Painted with Brand New carpet throughout. Kitchen with eat in area. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Detached 1 car garage. Large fenced backyard with covered area. Close to schools, shopping, freeway and more! First, Last & Deposit Required! Deposit $1495 App $50



No Pets Allowed



