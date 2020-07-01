All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

221 S. 45th St

221 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 South 45th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~~PENDING APPLICATION!~~ - Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1 1/2 story home in Tacoma. Freshly Painted with Brand New carpet throughout. Kitchen with eat in area. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Detached 1 car garage. Large fenced backyard with covered area. Close to schools, shopping, freeway and more! First, Last & Deposit Required! Deposit $1495 App $50

YOU CAN NOW APPLY ONLINE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE: ~~PENDING APPLICATION~~

**Please see www.bci-properties.com for availability. To submit your application please send it to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.
For showing or more info, please contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003

OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
253-531-2000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S. 45th St have any available units?
221 S. 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S. 45th St have?
Some of 221 S. 45th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S. 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
221 S. 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S. 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 221 S. 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 221 S. 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 221 S. 45th St offers parking.
Does 221 S. 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 S. 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S. 45th St have a pool?
No, 221 S. 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 221 S. 45th St have accessible units?
No, 221 S. 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S. 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 S. 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.

