2127 S. G Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2127 S. G Street

2127 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

2127 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Downtown Tacoma Home -
This 2 bedroom, one bathroom home is located walking distance to downtown Tacoma shops, nightlife and dining, as well as, the UW Tacoma Campus. The home offers hardwood floors, larger galley style kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher and oven. Enjoy Mt. Rainier and city views from the living room. There are two spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom. The home has a separate utility room with washer and dryer and an attached one car garage with an insulated automatic door and a workbench area with extra storage space. No Smoking, one small pet negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

2127 S G Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,600.00/ month
Deposit: $1,500.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4827795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

