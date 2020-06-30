All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2124 S. Yakima Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2124 S. Yakima Ave
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2124 S. Yakima Ave

2124 South Yakima Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2124 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BATH Townhouse Near Downtown - This 2BD/ 2.5BATH home has easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. JBLM is only 10 miles away. HOA fees and all utilities except electricity are included. The home includes new floors throughout, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new blinds, full size washer & dryer, and incredible views of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier and the city. The modern kitchen has new Stainless-Steel appliances, Stainless Steel mobile kitchen storage cart with cutting board wood top and a pantry. In addition, this pet friendly home has a good use of storage both inside and in the attached one car garage.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1900 ($550 NR)
HOA (included in rent)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5365120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have any available units?
2124 S. Yakima Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have?
Some of 2124 S. Yakima Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 S. Yakima Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2124 S. Yakima Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 S. Yakima Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 S. Yakima Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2124 S. Yakima Ave offers parking.
Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 S. Yakima Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have a pool?
No, 2124 S. Yakima Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have accessible units?
No, 2124 S. Yakima Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 S. Yakima Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 S. Yakima Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus