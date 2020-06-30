2124 S. Yakima Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BATH Townhouse Near Downtown - This 2BD/ 2.5BATH home has easy access to I-705, Hwy 509, I-5 and is located near downtown, UW Tacoma, Brewery District, museums and lots of dining. JBLM is only 10 miles away. HOA fees and all utilities except electricity are included. The home includes new floors throughout, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new blinds, full size washer & dryer, and incredible views of the Cascade Mountain Range, Mt Rainier and the city. The modern kitchen has new Stainless-Steel appliances, Stainless Steel mobile kitchen storage cart with cutting board wood top and a pantry. In addition, this pet friendly home has a good use of storage both inside and in the attached one car garage.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1900 ($550 NR)

HOA (included in rent)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5365120)