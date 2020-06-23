All apartments in Tacoma
2117 N Cheyenne St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2117 N Cheyenne St

2117 North Cheyenne Street · No Longer Available
Location

2117 North Cheyenne Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Desirable Proctor Shopping - **Application Pending**
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Rambler is situated on a large corner lot offers great location. Walking distance to Proctor shopping, parks, Wilson High School as well as UPS. Nice updated kitchen with all appliances included! Fireplace on both levels, large finished basement that includes a family room/Hawks Nest as well as extra finished room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Fenced side yard with large deck and raised beds for gardening!

Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 7100/mo
2 Years Clean Rental History with No Evictions

#3002
Jason@havenrent.com

(RLNE4480387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 N Cheyenne St have any available units?
2117 N Cheyenne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 N Cheyenne St have?
Some of 2117 N Cheyenne St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 N Cheyenne St currently offering any rent specials?
2117 N Cheyenne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 N Cheyenne St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 N Cheyenne St is pet friendly.
Does 2117 N Cheyenne St offer parking?
Yes, 2117 N Cheyenne St does offer parking.
Does 2117 N Cheyenne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 N Cheyenne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 N Cheyenne St have a pool?
No, 2117 N Cheyenne St does not have a pool.
Does 2117 N Cheyenne St have accessible units?
No, 2117 N Cheyenne St does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 N Cheyenne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 N Cheyenne St does not have units with dishwashers.
