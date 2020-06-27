All apartments in Tacoma
2113 South C Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2113 South C Street

2113 S C St · No Longer Available
Location

2113 S C St, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Available 10/15/19 Live in one of the newest Downtown Tacoma apartments for rent celebrating a vibrant mix of individuality and culture.

Discover the ultimate Downtown Tacoma lifestyle at Brewery Lofts. We are proud to offer 1- and 2-bedroom lofts with 5 spacious, carefully thought out floorplans to choose from. Our top of the line features, amenities, & location give you the access to the status and style you deserve.

Whether you enjoy dining at one of the many local restaurants, exploring different museums, visiting breweries, shopping or taking a stroll along Pacific Avenue; Brewery Lofts provides unlimited possibilities within minutes right outside of your door. Experience Downtown Tacoma living the right way. Pre-lease your new home for fall, today!

Hours: Saturday & Sunday from 12PM to 4PM Week day appointments available

Location: 2113 S C Street Tacoma, WA 98402

Nearby Attractions: UW Tacoma, Tacoma Art Museum, Museum of Glass, Tacoma Dome, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma Mall
Melting Pot, El Gaucho, 7Seas Brewery, Rhein House, The Harmon, Ruston Way, Thea Foss Waterway, and MORE!

Commuters: Convenient access to Hwy 509, I-5, Hwy 16, JBLM, McChord AFB, Tacoma Dome Station, Bus Lines

Please visit www.breweryblockstacoma.com/live for pricing, floorplan, pictures & more information or give us a call at 253.254.3224

Equal Housing Opportunity

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tacoma-wa?lid=12465532

(RLNE5068483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 South C Street have any available units?
2113 South C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 South C Street have?
Some of 2113 South C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 South C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 South C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 South C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 South C Street is pet friendly.
Does 2113 South C Street offer parking?
No, 2113 South C Street does not offer parking.
Does 2113 South C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 South C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 South C Street have a pool?
No, 2113 South C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 South C Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 South C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 South C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 South C Street has units with dishwashers.
