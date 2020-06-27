2113 South C Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 10/15/19 Live in one of the newest Downtown Tacoma apartments for rent celebrating a vibrant mix of individuality and culture.



Discover the ultimate Downtown Tacoma lifestyle at Brewery Lofts. We are proud to offer 1- and 2-bedroom lofts with 5 spacious, carefully thought out floorplans to choose from. Our top of the line features, amenities, & location give you the access to the status and style you deserve.



Whether you enjoy dining at one of the many local restaurants, exploring different museums, visiting breweries, shopping or taking a stroll along Pacific Avenue; Brewery Lofts provides unlimited possibilities within minutes right outside of your door. Experience Downtown Tacoma living the right way. Pre-lease your new home for fall, today!



Hours: Saturday & Sunday from 12PM to 4PM Week day appointments available



Location: 2113 S C Street Tacoma, WA 98402



Nearby Attractions: UW Tacoma, Tacoma Art Museum, Museum of Glass, Tacoma Dome, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma Mall

Melting Pot, El Gaucho, 7Seas Brewery, Rhein House, The Harmon, Ruston Way, Thea Foss Waterway, and MORE!



Commuters: Convenient access to Hwy 509, I-5, Hwy 16, JBLM, McChord AFB, Tacoma Dome Station, Bus Lines



Please visit www.breweryblockstacoma.com/live for pricing, floorplan, pictures & more information or give us a call at 253.254.3224



