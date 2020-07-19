All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 209 E. Division Ct. - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
209 E. Division Ct. - B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 E. Division Ct. - B

209 E Division Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

209 E Division Ct, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
GET KEYS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST RENT FREE
Currently undergoing a partial remodel, this adorable studio loft has fresh paint and new laminate flooring, and a fenced patio for outdoor relaxing.

*1st picture is of kitchen, 2nd and 3rd pictures are of unit before remodel, and remaining pictures are glimpses of the remodel and upstairs loft. More pictures coming soon...
Currently undergoing a partial remodel, this adorable studio loft is located in a triplex cul-de-sac setting with on-site laundry, off street parking, and blocks away from the 38th & Pacific intersection, close to I-5 Freeway and LA Fitness.

Rent includes Renter's Insurance and free online payments.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
W/S/G is flat monthly fee based on # of occupants. 1st person $75, each additional is $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have any available units?
209 E. Division Ct. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have?
Some of 209 E. Division Ct. - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E. Division Ct. - B currently offering any rent specials?
209 E. Division Ct. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E. Division Ct. - B pet-friendly?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B offer parking?
Yes, 209 E. Division Ct. - B offers parking.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have a pool?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - B does not have a pool.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have accessible units?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus