209 E. Division Ct. - B

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym

GET KEYS BEFORE JANUARY 1ST RENT FREE

Currently undergoing a partial remodel, this adorable studio loft has fresh paint and new laminate flooring, and a fenced patio for outdoor relaxing.



*1st picture is of kitchen, 2nd and 3rd pictures are of unit before remodel, and remaining pictures are glimpses of the remodel and upstairs loft. More pictures coming soon...

Currently undergoing a partial remodel, this adorable studio loft is located in a triplex cul-de-sac setting with on-site laundry, off street parking, and blocks away from the 38th & Pacific intersection, close to I-5 Freeway and LA Fitness.



Rent includes Renter's Insurance and free online payments.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

W/S/G is flat monthly fee based on # of occupants. 1st person $75, each additional is $15.