209 E. Division Ct. - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym microwave

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new unit! Everything in this cute one bedroom triplex apartment is new! Flooring, paint, toilet, appliances, cabinets......Everything!! And the outside is getting a makeover too!

Currently undergoing a remodel, this soon to be adorable Triplex is located in a "triplex cul-de-sac setting" and will be the best looking building on the lot! It has on-site laundry (only shared by your two neighbors in the same building) off street parking, and blocks away from the 38th & Pacific intersection, close to I-5 Freeway and LA Fitness. You are also MINUTES to Downtown Tacoma, without the hassle of finding or paying for parking at your residence! The location doesn't get any better than this.



Screening Fee: $35/Adult

Move in Processing Fee: $125

Rent: $995

Deposit: $800+ (Depending on screening results, pets, etc.)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

W/S/G is flat monthly fee based on # of occupants. 1st person $75, each additional is $15.

Renter's Insurance is required, but if you use our preferred company, we will give you a sign up discount!