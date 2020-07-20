All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:17 AM

209 E. Division Ct. - A

209 East Division Court · No Longer Available
Location

209 East Division Court, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new unit! Everything in this cute one bedroom triplex apartment is new! Flooring, paint, toilet, appliances, cabinets......Everything!! And the outside is getting a makeover too!
Currently undergoing a remodel, this soon to be adorable Triplex is located in a "triplex cul-de-sac setting" and will be the best looking building on the lot! It has on-site laundry (only shared by your two neighbors in the same building) off street parking, and blocks away from the 38th & Pacific intersection, close to I-5 Freeway and LA Fitness. You are also MINUTES to Downtown Tacoma, without the hassle of finding or paying for parking at your residence! The location doesn't get any better than this.

Screening Fee: $35/Adult
Move in Processing Fee: $125
Rent: $995
Deposit: $800+ (Depending on screening results, pets, etc.)
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
W/S/G is flat monthly fee based on # of occupants. 1st person $75, each additional is $15.
Renter's Insurance is required, but if you use our preferred company, we will give you a sign up discount!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have any available units?
209 E. Division Ct. - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have?
Some of 209 E. Division Ct. - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 E. Division Ct. - A currently offering any rent specials?
209 E. Division Ct. - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 E. Division Ct. - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 E. Division Ct. - A is pet friendly.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A offer parking?
Yes, 209 E. Division Ct. - A offers parking.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have a pool?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - A does not have a pool.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have accessible units?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - A does not have accessible units.
Does 209 E. Division Ct. - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 E. Division Ct. - A does not have units with dishwashers.
