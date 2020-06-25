2021 63rd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking garage

Bring your ideas and touches to this corner lot rambler featuring a huge country kitchen/family room, big island/eating bar, pantry and solid oak cabinetry. Master suite with bath, big walk-in closet and private deck. Massive living room with big bright corner windows. Spacious laundry/mud room with a deep utility sink. A big covered front porch and additional deck. The extra wide garage offers a finished bonus storage room ideal for shop. Huge fenced & gated RV parking area.

