Location

2021 63rd Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bring your ideas and touches to this corner lot rambler featuring a huge country kitchen/family room, big island/eating bar, pantry and solid oak cabinetry. Master suite with bath, big walk-in closet and private deck. Massive living room with big bright corner windows. Spacious laundry/mud room with a deep utility sink. A big covered front porch and additional deck. The extra wide garage offers a finished bonus storage room ideal for shop. Huge fenced & gated RV parking area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
2021 63rd Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2021 63rd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
Yes, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast has accessible units.
Does 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 63rd Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
