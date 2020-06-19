All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2008 Hillside Dr. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2008 Hillside Dr. NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2008 Hillside Dr. NE

2008 Hillside Drive · (206) 498-9980 ext. 231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2008 Hillside Drive, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 Hillside Dr. NE · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom View Home 3+ Bedrooms NE Tacoma - Welcome to this breath taking custom home located in the desirable Pinnacle Point neighborhood. Gorgeous panoramic view of Olympics, Puget Sound & Cascade Mountains!

Kitchen has large island, skylights and ample storage. Living room boasts a handsome gas fireplace, over-sized picture windows and entertainment deck w/unobstructed views. There is a lot to love about this home! Formal dining which leads out through sliding doors to the landscaped yard, mature landscape. Retreat down the hall to the king size master bedroom w/5 piece bath & walk-in closet. The den is on the main floor as well. Downstairs features: 2 additional bedrooms, flex space,1 main bathroom, spacious laundry room. Additional features: energy efficient gas furnace, double pane windows & 3 car garage.

Sorry no smoking or pets. First full months rent and deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE2884417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have any available units?
2008 Hillside Dr. NE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have?
Some of 2008 Hillside Dr. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Hillside Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Hillside Dr. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Hillside Dr. NE pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE does offer parking.
Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Hillside Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Hillside Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2008 Hillside Dr. NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity