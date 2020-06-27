All apartments in Tacoma
1953 S. I St. #1

1953 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

1953 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful upgraded end unit condo! Convenient to downtown Tacoma & UW! - RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1150 FOR LIMITED TIME! GRAB IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Water usage, sewer and trash are paid for by the owner. Resident is only responsible for the electricity and small surface water charge that is included in that bill. This ideal location is minutes from the highway and so close to so many things, it's too many to list! Walking distance to University of Washington-Tacoma. The hardwood laminate flooring extends through the entire home, no carpet to deal with! Nice warm colored blinds to match the flooring. All appliances provided, including full-size washer and dryer in the home. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are amazing!

Alarm system installed, monitoring not provided, but can be turned on by resident. Small storage room included. Non-smoking home. ALL appliances included. Pet friendly with prior approval and refundable pet deposit. All homes are first-come, first-serve.

Professionally managed by Welcome Home Rentals.

(RLNE3260323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 S. I St. #1 have any available units?
1953 S. I St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 S. I St. #1 have?
Some of 1953 S. I St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 S. I St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1953 S. I St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 S. I St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 S. I St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1953 S. I St. #1 offer parking?
No, 1953 S. I St. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1953 S. I St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 S. I St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 S. I St. #1 have a pool?
No, 1953 S. I St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1953 S. I St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 1953 S. I St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 S. I St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 S. I St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
