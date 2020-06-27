1953 S. I St. #1

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded end unit condo! Convenient to downtown Tacoma & UW! - RENT MOVE IN SPECIAL! $1150 FOR LIMITED TIME! GRAB IT BEFORE IT'S GONE!



Water usage, sewer and trash are paid for by the owner. Resident is only responsible for the electricity and small surface water charge that is included in that bill. This ideal location is minutes from the highway and so close to so many things, it's too many to list! Walking distance to University of Washington-Tacoma. The hardwood laminate flooring extends through the entire home, no carpet to deal with! Nice warm colored blinds to match the flooring. All appliances provided, including full-size washer and dryer in the home. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are amazing!



Alarm system installed, monitoring not provided, but can be turned on by resident. Small storage room included. Non-smoking home. ALL appliances included. Pet friendly with prior approval and refundable pet deposit. All homes are first-come, first-serve.



Professionally managed by Welcome Home Rentals.



