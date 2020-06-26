1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103

Amenities
Enjoy the amazing sunsets from your deck, living room and bedroom, overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympics! Lots of updates with this 2 bdrm 2 bath Condo in Soundview Condo's. Gated property. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances (including: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher AND wine frig!). Front load washer/dryer are also included. Wood flooring throughout unit. Single level on ground floor. Nice size master bedroom with private bath and 2 closets and deck access. Fireplace. Two assigned parking spaces in lot. W/S/G and Landscaping are all included! No Smoking. No Pets.