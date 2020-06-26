All apartments in Tacoma
1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:46 AM

1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103

1902 Bridgeport Way West · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Bridgeport Way West, Tacoma, WA 98466
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the amazing sunsets from your deck, living room and bedroom, overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympics! Lots of updates with this 2 bdrm 2 bath Condo in Soundview Condo's. Gated property. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances (including: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher AND wine frig!). Front load washer/dryer are also included. Wood flooring throughout unit. Single level on ground floor. Nice size master bedroom with private bath and 2 closets and deck access. Fireplace. Two assigned parking spaces in lot. W/S/G and Landscaping are all included! No Smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have any available units?
1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have?
Some of 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Bridgeport Way W Apt 103 has units with dishwashers.
